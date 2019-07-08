Three Woodbridge residents – a 32-year-old woman, 12-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy -- were killed Sunday in a two-car crash in Spotsylvania County that also left four people, including a child, with serious injuries, according to state police.
The three killed were among five people traveling in a 2002 Honda Accord that struck a 2012 Acura MDX head on at about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, July 7, while traveling in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
The 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Denia A. Brizuela-Pascual, 22, also of Woodbridge, was traveling west on Courthouse Road when it ran off of the right shoulder.
The driver overcorrected, causing the Honda to cross the center line and collide with an eastbound 2012 Acura MDX, Coffey said in a news release.
Brizuela-Pascual was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.
Three of the Honda's four passengers died at the scene: Ana D. Pascual, 32; a 12-year-old girl; and a 10-month-old boy, all of Woodbridge.
The fourth passenger, a girl, was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Pascual and all the juveniles were in seat belts, and the infant was properly secured in a child safety restraint, Coffey said.
Two people in the Acura were transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They included the driver, a 58-year-old Fairfax man, and one passenger, a 55-year-old Fairfax woman, Coffey said.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division's Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. The Spotsylvania County Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation assisted state police at the scene, Coffey said.
