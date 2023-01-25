A Woodbridge woman who formerly served as president of the Arlington Education Association was arrested Tuesday and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the teachers union.
Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Prince William County and charged with four counts of embezzlement in connection with money that went missing from the Arlington teachers union, according to Fairfax County police.
Gant headed the AEA, an affiliate of the Virginia Education Association, as president for six years. After she failed to file tax returns and prepare other financial reports, fellow board members expressed concerns. Gant was removed from her position on Mar. 30, 2022, according to a Fairfax County Police Department press release.
A six-month internal audit of the union’s funds conducted by a third-party accounting firm revealed that Gant allegedly embezzled $410,782.10 during her term as AEA president, and the police were notified, the release said.
Working with the outside accounting firm, police detectives conducted their own investigation of the union’s financial documentation and concluded that Gant allegedly paid herself bonuses and used AEA debit cards for unauthorized purchases, the release said.
“AEA is pursuing all legal channels to recoup any lost funds and hold those responsible accountable,” the current AEA President June Prakash said in a statement to 7News, adding: “Under its new leadership, AEA has already implemented stronger financial controls and transparent reporting practices to ensure sound operation.”
Gant was released Tuesday from the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on an unsecured bond, according to the press release.
