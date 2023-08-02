Two Woodbridge teens are facing charges after a gun discharged and sent a bullet through the bedroom wall of a home in the Merrimont Trace neighborhood in Bristow.
Officers responded to the 9500 block of Merrimont Trace Circle at about 10:14 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, to investigate the destruction of property. The resident said the incident took place a few days earlier, on Tuesday, July 25, around 2 a.m., according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
While investigating, police received information identifying the suspects as two 15-year-old male juveniles who were known by a resident of the home, Carr said in a news release.
One of the teens took a firearm from his own home before both drove to the Bristow home, the release said.
There were no injuries nor other property damage reported. On Monday, July 31, officers obtained petitions for both teens, who were charged with possession of a firearm by persons under 18 and shooting in public places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.