For the first time in the organization’s history, the executive committee of the board that oversees Prince William County’s commuter bus system and the Virginia Railway Express is comprised entirely of female elected officials.
Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge, was elected chairwoman of the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Board during the organization’s Jan. 16 meeting.
Joining Franklin on the newly elected executive committee for 2020 are:
- Vice Chair Pamela Sebesky (D), vice mayor of the City of Manassas;
- Secretary Cindy Shelton (R), Aquia District representative on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors;
- Treasurer Deborah Frazier (I), Salem District representative on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors;
- At-Large Member Andrea Bailey (D), Potomac District representative on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors
- At-Large Member Jeanette Rishell (D), Mayor of Manassas Park
The PRTC Board of Commissioners is responsible for overseeing OmniRide’s mobility services as well as VRE operations in the region. OmniRide operates commuter and local bus services, promotes ridesharing and works with large employers to encourage alternatives to driving alone.
Franklin was elected to represent the Woodbridge District on the Prince William Board of Supervisors last November and was appointed as a full member of PRTC’s Board earlier this year.
Franklin previously served as an alternate member of the PRTC Board from 2016-19, filling in as a voting member as needed.
Franklin, who regularly commutes into Washington, said she hopes to boost the local bus service while serving as PRTC chair.
“I commute regularly so I understand the community’s need for traffic relief on local roads as well as on the highways,” Franklin said in a news release. “I look forward to working with other members of the PRTC Board and with OmniRide’s staff to promote positive changes like increased local bus services.”
The PRTC Board typically meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge. Meetings are open to the public.
Progress is never easy. Too bad people are so vitreolic. Life is too short to harbor venom. Be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Romans 12:1-2.
Isn't it ironic that women said they wanted equity but in reality they wanted to step on the backs of men to keep them down while they get ahead. Women should not be a protected class as there are more of them then men. End their special treatment today!
I can imagine reading the minutes of their first board meeting. "Madam Chairwoman, we can't vote on keeping the trains running on time now, my nails aren't dry!"
