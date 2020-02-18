Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin will host a Black History Month event Thursday, Feb. 20, to discuss the importance of minority participation in the 2020 Census.
The event is being held in partnership with the Prince William County Human Rights Commission. The aim is to inform the public on why participating in the census is important for communities of color and its impact on bringing federal resources to Prince William County, according to a news release.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at A.J. Ferlazzo Building Auditorium, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.
The event is free and open to the public.
