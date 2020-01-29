Newly elected Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin will hold her first town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Leesylvania Elementary School.
Franklin (D) will share district updates and hear from constituents and members of the community. The event is open to the public.
The town hall meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Leesylvania Elementary School is located at 15800 Neabsco Road in Woodbridge.
Franklin was elected Nov. 5 to represent the Woodbridge District on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. She replaces former supervisor Frank Principi, whom she beat in the June Democratic primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.