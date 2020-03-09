Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin is holding what she calls "mobile office hours" in an effort to reach out to the Woodbridge community.
The goal is to “get out of the office and into the community” to be easily accessible to her constituents, Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said in a press release.
“This is a great opportunity to answer residents’ questions and hear any concerns they have. Constituents can also just stop by to say hello and introduce themselves,” Franklin said in a statement.
Franklin said she plans to hold mobile office hours twice a month, typically on the first and last Fridays of each month at a different location in various neighborhoods and communities in the Woodbridge district.
The first mobile office hours will occur Friday, March 27, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Doña Tere Restaurant, 14490 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge
