A Woodbridge Senior High School student is facing charges in connection with the sexual abuse of another student that took place in a faculty bathroom, according to police.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3:45 p.m., a Woodbridge Senior High School teacher discovered the two students in the faculty bathroom after hearing “a commotion” from outside the door, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The two teens were separated, and the school contacted the police, Carr said.
The victim, the 15-year-old girl, told police she was assaulted after entering the bathroom with the 17-year-old boy and then refusing his request for sexual acts. The female student was also initially prevented from leaving the bathroom, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the teen boy was charged with sexual battery and abduction in connection with the incident. He was released to the custody of his family pending a court date, the news release said.
