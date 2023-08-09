Jaylen Custis, formerly a Democrat, recently accepted the local Republican Committee’s endorsement in his bid for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County School Board because he says his views on school safety, student achievement, LGBTQ issues and guns more closely align with the GOP.
“Education should be focused on safety, security and improving our test scores,” Custis said. “I believe both sides – I’ve been talking to Democrats, independents and Republicans – believe our students deserve the best education possible.”
At 19, Custis, a recent graduate of Forest Park High School, is the youngest candidate for local office in the Nov. 7 contest. He made news earlier this spring when the Prince William County Democratic Committee disqualified him from seeking its endorsement because he spoke before the local Moms for Liberty group in February.
Moms for Liberty is a conservative parent group known for its opposition to student equity and inclusion efforts and its work to remove books from school libraries that its members find objectionable. The group was recently labeled an “anti-government extremist group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Custis said he met with the local Moms for Liberty group because he is interested in all parents’ perspectives.
Regarding his campaign for school board, Custis said he’s most concerned about academics and student safety, including the problem of guns and drugs in local high schools.
Custis said he supports the school board’s decision earlier this year to equip all 35 county middle and high schools with Evolv weapons-detection systems but doesn’t believe the machines will do enough to keep drugs out of schools.
Custis also takes issue with LGBTQ issues being discussed in schools and said students “should keep those issues at home.”
“I personally believe it's your body, and you can do what you want, but keep that at home. I do not believe that inside the school is where it belongs,” Custis said. “I believe that you should not push it upon children.”
Asked if he supports Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students in public schools, which, among other things, would require students to get their parents’ permission to use different names or pronouns in schools, Custis said he does.
“I’m a big Second Amendment guy,” he said. “But just like I would not feel comfortable about giving a 6-year-old a gun, I would not feel comfortable letting them say ‘I’m a girl’ or ‘I’m a boy.’”
Regarding guns, Custis has spoken during citizens’ time at recent Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meetings to advocate against any effort to outlaw guns in county parks. The local Moms Demand Action group has been asking supervisors to use their authority to ban guns from parks because of safety concerns.
Most recently, Custis told the supervisors during their July 25 meeting that he does not believe guns are an issue at county parks and that he feels more comfortable knowing “good people” are armed at public parks.
During an interview after the meeting, Custis said he owns three guns: a shotgun, a .22 rifle and “a bookbag gun,” which he described as a 9 mm gun that can be broken down into separate parts to carry in a bag. Custis said he enjoys going to shooting ranges and keeps his guns for protection.
The Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty confirmed the group’s endorsement of Custis in a statement.
Custis is challenging incumbent Woodbridge School Board Representative Loree Williams, who is vying for a third full term on the board. Williams, 45, has the Democratic endorsement in the race. Shantell Rock, 47, chair of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, is also running for the Woodbridge school board seat as an independent. Rock has the endorsement of the Prince William Education Association, the local teachers’ union.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
