You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodbridge, Occoquan supervisors to host town hall on affordable housing Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 1
apartment for rent generic
courtesy

Two Prince William County supervisors will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to address ongoing affordable housing concerns. 

Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, will be joined by Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Housing Programs Manager Hillary Chapman, Prince William County Community Development Director Rebecca Horner and Prince William County Planning Director Parag Agrawal.

The panel will discuss affordable and workforce housing, existing housing programs in the county and proposed policy updates that could increase access to appropriate, affordable housing for people in Prince William County, according to an event news release. 

Prince William is one of only a handful of Northern Virginia jurisdictions that does to not have affordable housing policies or funding in place, something Boddye and Franklin want remedied. 

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge
Supervisor Kenny Boddye

Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan

“The county must address the important issue of affordable housing as we plan for the future growth of Prince William County,” Franklin said in the release. “It is vital that all community stakeholders have a voice in creating a vision of this community that is fair, and equitable, and also contributes to its economic vibrancy.”

County officials are in a position to learn from other jurisdictions “as we create policies that address housing affordability in Prince William,” Boddye said in the release. 

“While this is foremost a quality-of-life issue, it is also an economic issue. It's also a workforce issue. Our teachers, public safety personnel, and our other essential workers should be able to live where they serve. When everyone has access to quality, affordable housing, the whole community benefits,” he added.

The affordable housing town hall will be on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can register here.

The public is invited to submit questions in advance at https://occoq.org/housing_th, and can also participate in a moderated chat during the town hall.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

someone
someone

Why should any citizen have to "register" for this online town hall? I don't appreciate being required to provide my personal information to attend an online town hall. I'm sure the reason will be limited bandwidth. If that's the case, the attendance protocol should be first come, first served.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters