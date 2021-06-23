Woodbridge, Occoquan supervisors to host town hall on affordable housing Wednesday night

Two Prince William County supervisors will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to address ongoing affordable housing concerns.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, will be joined by Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Housing Programs Manager Hillary Chapman, Prince William County Community Development Director Rebecca Horner and Prince William County Planning Director Parag Agrawal.
The panel will discuss affordable and workforce housing, existing housing programs in the county and proposed policy updates that could increase access to appropriate, affordable housing for people in Prince William County, according to an event news release.
Prince William is one of only a handful of Northern Virginia jurisdictions that does to not have affordable housing policies or funding in place, something Boddye and Franklin want remedied.
“The county must address the important issue of affordable housing as we plan for the future growth of Prince William County,” Franklin said in the release. “It is vital that all community stakeholders have a voice in creating a vision of this community that is fair, and equitable, and also contributes to its economic vibrancy.”
County officials are in a position to learn from other jurisdictions “as we create policies that address housing affordability in Prince William,” Boddye said in the release.
“While this is foremost a quality-of-life issue, it is also an economic issue. It's also a workforce issue. Our teachers, public safety personnel, and our other essential workers should be able to live where they serve. When everyone has access to quality, affordable housing, the whole community benefits,” he added.
The affordable housing town hall will be on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can register here.
The public is invited to submit questions in advance at https://occoq.org/housing_th, and can also participate in a moderated chat during the town hall.
Why should any citizen have to "register" for this online town hall? I don't appreciate being required to provide my personal information to attend an online town hall. I'm sure the reason will be limited bandwidth. If that's the case, the attendance protocol should be first come, first served.
