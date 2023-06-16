In the Virginia House of Delegates’ newly drawn 19th District, three progressive Democrats are facing off in a primary that will likely determine the outcome of the general election.
Makya Little, Rozia Henson and Natalie Shorter are competing in the June 20 Democratic primary. All are people of color, residents of Woodbridge, newcomers to the House of Delegates and come from military families.
The 19th District is home to 49,701 registered voters, about 62% of whom reside in Prince William County, while the other 38% live in Fairfax County. The district includes the communities of Woodbridge and Lorton.
Demographically, the district is diverse. About 30% of voters are white, 26% are Black, 19% marked other, 14% are multiracial and 11% are Asian. About 32% of voters identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Little, 41, has a considerable fundraising lead having raised $222,962 as of the most recent fundraising deadline on June 8. Henson, 31, follows with $82,981, while Shorter, 38, raised $66,749, according to campaign finance reports.
The 19th District is rated “strong Democratic” by VPAP, and there is currently no Republican seeking election, meaning it’s likely that the winner of the June 20 primary will cruise to victory in the November general election.
Little is a 27-year resident of Woodbridge and graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and her master’s degree from George Mason University. In 2021, Little completed a certificate program in Leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from Northwestern University, according to her campaign website.
Little spent 13 years with the FBI as a management and program analyst, leaving the role in 2022 to run for office. Little also worked as a group chief with the CIA between 2017 and 2020 and was appointed by former governor Ralph Northam to the Virginia Commission on African American History Education.
The environment, education and employment equity, as well as health care are top priorities for Little. She wants to protect the water quality of the Occoquan River and reservoir, calling the 19th District “stewards for the drinking water of hundreds of thousands of our neighbors.”
Little said she also wants to expand access to childcare programs and guarantee paid sick leave in the commonwealth, her website says.
Little is endorsed by former congressman Jim Moran, former congresswoman Jackie Speier, D.C. shadow congressman Oye Owolewa, and Prince William County Supervisor Victor Angry, among others. She is also backed by the Virginia UAW, DC-MD-VA LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America), Family Friendly Virginia and others.
Henson was born and raised in Woodbridge. He received his bachelor's degree in political science from Virginia State University in 2015 and his MBA from University of Maryland Global Campus in 2019.
In 2021, Henson was elected senior vice chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee and vice president of the Prince William Young Democrats. Henson unsuccessfully ran in the special election to replace former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy when she ran for governor in 2021.
If elected, Henson would be the first openly gay Black man elected to the Virginia legislature. He has been endorsed by the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, his website says.
Henson ranks gun violence prevention as a top priority. If elected, he said he wants to ban so-called “ghost guns,” including 3-D printed weapons. Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable weapons often sold through home assembly kits. Henson also supports Virginia’s “red flag law,” which allows a judge to remove firearms from those deemed a danger to themselves or others and supports investments in community intervention programs, according to his website.
Henson wants to implement a moratorium on all fossil fuel projects in the commonwealth and to transition Virginia to 100% renewable energy by 2035, his website says.
Henson boasts endorsements from Everytown for Gun Safety, Clean Virginia, Woodbridge School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge) and was recognized as a “gun sense candidate” by Moms Demand Action.
Shorter is the granddaughter of state Sen. Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, who has represented the 18th District since 1992.
Shorter graduated from Portsmouth’s IC Norcom High School’s magnet program, and she is pursuing her bachelor’s degree online. She lives in Woodbridge with her husband—a Navy veteran—and two teenage daughters. With her husband, Shorter created a small real estate business. She serves on the Prince William County Library Board.
Shorter ranked women’s healthcare including abortion access as a top priority, according to her campaign website.
“Our reproductive freedom, access to affordable healthcare and abortion rights state-wide should not be up for debate, and I will not cede an inch of ground on what is a basic human right to choose,” she wrote in a statement from her website.
Shorter has been endorsed by several former and current state legislators, including Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, Sen. Janet Howell, D-32nd and former congresswoman Leslie Byrne. Shorter is also endorsed by REPRO Rising Virginia (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia), Women of Color Coalition and Virginia National Organization for Women.
Dominion Energy has contributed $10,000 to Shorter’s campaign.
Reach Hunter Savery at hsavery@fauquier.com
