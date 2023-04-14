A Woodbridge man who sold fentanyl-laced pills to a 14-year-old Woodbridge boy who died from an overdose in April 2022 was sentenced Friday to four years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of distributing a schedule II controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.
Latae'veion Woods, 21, sold the teen pills purporting to be Percocet that were later determined to contain fentanyl. The teen died of a fentanyl overdose about five days after he received the pills, according to a Friday, April 14 news release issued by U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia.
Following the teen’s death, Prince William County police found a clear plastic baggie in the teen’s pants containing four blue pills with markings consistent with 30 milligram Percocet pills. Police also discovered text messages on the teen’s phone that revealed Woods sold pills to the teen on “multiple occasions” during March and April 2022, the release said.
The messages established Woods instructed the teen to resell the pills for a specific amount of money. No other messages were located on the juvenile’s phone to suggest he had any other source of supply for Percocet, the release said.
The texts also revealed that Woods offered to sell the juvenile a firearm, specifically, a Glock 19 or Glock 48 semiautomatic handgun. During a search warrant of Woods’ Woodbridge residence, police seized a Glock 48 handgun and a Glock-style semi-automatic “ghost” gun, both of which Woods said belonged to him.
The 14-year-old was one of two Woodbridge teens who died of fentanyl overdoses within two days in April 2022. Police did not connect the other teen, a 15-year-old, to pills distributed by Woods, according to an earlier news release.
Woods faced between five and 40 years in prison as a result of the charges, according to an earlier news release.
Senior U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, III sentenced Woods to 52 months on Friday, April 14, which was announced by Aber, the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia; Jarod Forget, a special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Division; and Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hahn prosecuted the case, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.