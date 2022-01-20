 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodbridge man pleads guilty to firing on police officers in 2018, receives life sentence

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

A Woodbridge man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in connection with a 2018 incident during which he opened fire on Prince William County police officers from the roof of his home.

Monteith, Brett.png

Brett Monteith

Brett Monteith, 33, appeared before Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willett on Thursday, Jan. 20, and pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident.

Willett collectively sentenced Monteith to life in prison plus eight years in addition to 10 years’ probation for all of the charges, according to a news release issued by Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. 

On Nov. 4, 2018, Prince William County police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge in response to a call for service. When they arrived, they were met by gunfire that was later tied to Monteith, then 29, who was armed with a .45-caliber rifle, the release said.

Monteith fired the shots from the roof of the home, striking one officer in his bullet-proof vest and hitting an occupied, marked police vehicle with three bullets.

When Monteith came down from the roof, he approached the officers and pointed the rifle directly at them, prompting the officers to respond by firing toward Monteith. Monteith was shot during the incident, and officers rendered first aid and took him into custody, the release said.

Ashworth commended her staff and said Willett commended the police officers involved for their heroism and professionalism in responding to the incident. 

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tara J. Mooney handled the Commonwealth’s case. 

“The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney commends Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tara J. Mooney, the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detective Cupka, for his investigation of this case and Tamara Thomas, director of the commonwealth’s attorney’s victim witness program, who provided support for the victims,” Ashworth said. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters