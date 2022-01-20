Woodbridge man pleads guilty to firing on police officers in 2018, receives life sentence

A Woodbridge man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted capital murder in connection with a 2018 incident during which he opened fire on Prince William County police officers from the roof of his home.
Brett Monteith, 33, appeared before Prince William County Circuit Court Judge James A. Willett on Thursday, Jan. 20, and pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident.
Willett collectively sentenced Monteith to life in prison plus eight years in addition to 10 years’ probation for all of the charges, according to a news release issued by Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.
On Nov. 4, 2018, Prince William County police officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Laurel Street in Woodbridge in response to a call for service. When they arrived, they were met by gunfire that was later tied to Monteith, then 29, who was armed with a .45-caliber rifle, the release said.
Monteith fired the shots from the roof of the home, striking one officer in his bullet-proof vest and hitting an occupied, marked police vehicle with three bullets.
When Monteith came down from the roof, he approached the officers and pointed the rifle directly at them, prompting the officers to respond by firing toward Monteith. Monteith was shot during the incident, and officers rendered first aid and took him into custody, the release said.
Ashworth commended her staff and said Willett commended the police officers involved for their heroism and professionalism in responding to the incident.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tara J. Mooney handled the Commonwealth’s case.
“The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney commends Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tara J. Mooney, the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detective Cupka, for his investigation of this case and Tamara Thomas, director of the commonwealth’s attorney’s victim witness program, who provided support for the victims,” Ashworth said.
