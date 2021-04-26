Woodbridge man killed, passenger hospitalized after vehicle overturns on I-66

A Woodbridge man was killed and his passenger hospitalized Saturday as a result of a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 66 in Prince William County, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, state troopers responded to the crash and found that a 2016 Dodge Dart ran off the east side of the road, overturned and hit several trees, according to Shelby Crouch, of the Virginia State Police.
The driver, Edward L. Miller, 79, of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, Crouch said in a news release.
The passenger, Valerie F. Miller, 78, also of Woodbridge, was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The initial investigation suggests a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash, which occurred near the 40 mile marker. The crash remains under investigation, the release said.
