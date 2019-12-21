A 31-year-old man was killed Friday night after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail on Rippon Boulevard in Woodbridge, according to police.
Anteneh Mohammed Desta Al-Damari, 31, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle crash, which was reported to police at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, according to Officer Wade Dickenson, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that Al-Damari was traveling westbound on Rippon Boulevard near the intersection of Old Coach Road when he lost control of his 1999 Acura Integra, hit the guardrail and overturned into the woods at the intersection, Dickenson said in a news release.
Al-Damari was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Dickenson said.
