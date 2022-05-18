A 62-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and three others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a three vehicle crash on Opitz Boulevard near the Potomac Mills mall, according to police.
The crash occurred at about 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, near the intersection of Opitz and Telegraph Road. Officers with the Prince William County Police Department’s Investigation Unit determined the driver of one of the vehicles, a 2006 GMC Savanna cargo van, was traveling west on Opitz Road at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2008 Ford E350 pick-up truck that was stopped a red light at the intersection, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Both vehicles appear to be commercial work trucks.
The force of the collision pushed the Ford pickup truck into a third vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Sienna, that was also stopped at the traffic light, Perok said in a news release.
Mitchell Schaffer, 62, of Woodbridge, was killed in the crash. Schaffer was a passenger in the GMC Savanna cargo van and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.
The driver of the GMC Savanna cargo van, a 58-year-old Woodbridge man, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he is expected to survive, Perok said.
The drivers of the Ford E350 pickup truck, a 36-year-old Stafford man, and the Toyota Sienna, a 41-year-old Fairfax Station woman, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Perok said.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, and charges are pending, Perok said.
The police department’s investigation unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
