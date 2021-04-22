Woodbridge man dies after being struck by driver on U.S. 1

A 58-year-old Woodbridge man has died after a driver struck him at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Mt. Pleasant Drive, according to police.
The crash took place at 8:03 p.m. Monday, April 19. The victim, identified as Leonard Ray Brown of Woodbridge, was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday, April 21, according to police.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he struck Brown at the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Drive. Investigators determined Brown was walking within the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, at the time of the collision, according to Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
Police said neither speed, alcohol nor drug use were factors in the incident, Carr said in a news release.
The incident marks at least the third pedestrian death in the Woodbridge area in less than two years.
A 67-year-old school cafeteria worker was struck and killed by a driver in Triangle on Oct. 11, 2019, while crossing a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle, a teenage girl, was charged with reckless driving in connection with the crash.
A 50-year-old Woodbridge woman was struck and killed by a driver on Cardinal Drive in the Woodbridge area on May 1, 2020, while walking her dog. The driver, a 19-year-old Woodbridge woman, was later charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the crash.
