A Prince William County jury on Monday convicted Taron Jarrell Thomas, of Woodbridge, of second-degree murder and other charges in connection with a December 2020 fatal shooting outside Tackett’s Mill Shopping Center that left a 22-year-old Woodbridge man dead and an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The shooting occurred on the evening of Dec. 22, 2020, during a marijuana deal set up by Thomas and another individual. Thomas and Daquil Smith, both 19 at the time, arrived in the parking lot in the same vehicle. The victim of the fatal shooting, Matthew Costanzo, 22, of Woodbridge, an 18-year-old woman and another man arrived in a second vehicle.
At trial, the evidence showed that during the transaction, Thomas fired six shots, striking two victims. Smith fired seven shots. Costanzo was shot eight times and pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly thereafter, according to a according to a press release issued by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office.
The 18-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound from a bullet that went through her arm into her torso. She survived the shooting after receiving emergency medical care, according to police reports at the time.
Police located both Smith and Thomas after the shooting. Thomas was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was also hospitalized, according to police.
On Monday, Aug. 8, after a four-day trial, a jury found Thomas guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and felony homicide, according to the news release from Ashworth's office.
On Sept. 13, 2021, a jury found Smith, of Philadelphia, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and use of firearm in the commission of a felony. Smith has appealed his jury trial convictions, and the matter is pending before the Court of Appeals of Virginia, the release said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys M. Duffey Valentine and Collin Crookenden prosecuted the case against Thomas.
“Our office is committed to the prosecution of violent offenders. This was a challenging case, and I am extremely proud of the prosecutors that worked diligently to bring justice to the surviving victim and Mr. Costanzo’s family,” Ashworth said in the news release.
Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023, the release said.
The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney commends Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys M. Duffey Valentine and Collin Crookenden, the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detectives Zaimis, Cupka, and Giordani, for their investigation of this case and Tamara Thomas, Director of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Program, who provided valuable support for the victims’ families and friends.
