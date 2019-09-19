A Woodbridge man was arrested this month and charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.
On Sept. 5, detectives with the special victims unit concluded an investigation into a sexual assault reported to have occurred at a residence in the Woodbridge area, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said the victim, who was 4 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as Gustavo Adolfo Cordova.
The victim recently reported the incident, prompting the police investigation, Carr said.
Cordova, 22, of Kelmont Court in Woodbridge, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He was held without bond.
