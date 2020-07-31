A Virginia State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his patrol car was rear-ended on Interstate 395 early Friday morning. A Woodbridge man has been charged with DUI in connection with the crash, according to state police.
The state trooper was seated in his patrol car, finishing up a crash investigation at about 4:21 a.m. Friday, July 31, when a southbound 2019 Jeep SUV ran off the road and struck his vehicle, according to Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred north of Exit 2 for Edsall Road.
Eyasu Urgesa Hayu, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested at the scene, charged with DUI and transported to Fairfax Adult Detention Center, Geller said.
The state trooper was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has since been released, Geller said.
According to preliminary data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been 518 DUI-related traffic crashes in Northern Virginia from January through July 2020.
Of those crashes, 296 have resulted in injuries and 15 in fatalities, Geller said.
