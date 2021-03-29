Woodbridge man charged with 2nd degree murder in shooting death of U.S. Marine outside nightclub

UPDATED: A Woodbridge man was formally charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the March 25 fatal shooting of a Marine outside a local night club.
Horace Gene Clark, 28, of the 15000 block of Mendoza Lane in Woodbridge, is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center after a court appearance Monday morning.
Clark is charged in connection with the March 25 shooting death of Kalin Javon Robinson, 25, a Marine who lived in Stafford County.
Robinson was identified as the suspect in the shooting by several witnesses as well as surveillance video at the Babylon Cafe, where the shooting occurred around midnight on Thursday, March 25, according to court charging documents.
Clark was arrested on Saturday, March 27. Police have not released a motive for the shooting but have said it was not random.
Clark was already facing felony drug charges in connection with an Oct. 29, 2020, incident during which police allegedly found a substance believed to be fentanyl in his possession, according to court documents.
Clark was previously twice found guilty of driving without a license in 2019 and 2018. In 2014, he was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor assault and destruction of property, for which he spent a month in jail, according to court documents.
Clark is due in court again in April on the drug charge and in May on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the fatal shooting, according to court records.
Saturday, March 27: Woodbridge man charged in fatal shooting, nightclub stripped of its entertainment permit
A Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection with the March 25 fatal shooting outside the Babylon Café in Woodbridge that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Stafford man.
The police investigation revealed the victim, Kalin Javon Robinson, was shot as he left the Babylon Café just after midnight on Thursday, March 25. There were no other injuries, and the incident was determined not to be random, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Horace Gene Clark, 28, of the 15000 block of Mendoza Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the homicide, Perok said in a Saturday news release.
Clark is being held without bond pending a court date, which was not released.
Robinson's death is Prince William County's third homicide of 2021, Perok said.
Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham suspended the Babylon Café’s live-entertainment permit Friday in response to the fatal shooting and previous serious incidents in recent months that have occurred outside the nightclub, located at 3081 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge.
In a tweet, the police department said Newsham made the move because of community safety concerns and pending a review of of the nightclub's security plan.
COMMUNITY MESSAGE: In response to the recent homicide & community safety concerns at the Babylon Café, Chief Newsham has suspended their Live Entertainment Permit pending review of security plans to ensure the safety of the community. Authority is pursuant to PWC ordinance 20-64. pic.twitter.com/JFhPzO1Tak— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) March 26, 2021
The nightclub parking lot has been the scene of two homicides and at least one other shooting in the past year.
On Jan. 23, a 27-year-old man was shot in an altercation outside the Babylon Café at about 9:25 p.m. that night. James Lawrence Gregory, 34, of Dumfries, was arrested March 19 by the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force in connection with the shooting, police said.
The victim survived the gunshot wounds, but police have not released details about the extent of his injuries.
Last Christmas Eve, police were called to the club to investigate shots fired from a truck in the parking lot. At the time, a restaurant employee told police he observed a person fire a round into the air before driving away in a large white truck.
There were no injuries in that incident, but the suspect's truck hit an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot as it left, police said.
On July 24, 2020, Charlie Davis III, 28, of Dumfries, was killed in a stabbing outside the club. Police have since arrested and charged a Woodbridge man in connection with that incident.
Attempts to reach the Babylon Cafe for comment were not immediately successful Saturday, March 27.
Thursday, March 25: Police: Stafford man, 25, killed in shooting outside Woodbridge nightclub
A 25-year-old Stafford man has died after being struck by multiple bullets during a shooting outside a Woodbridge night club early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police have no suspects and are looking for witnesses to the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, according to Officer Renee Carr spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers responded at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, March 25, to the Babylon Café, 3081 Golansky Boulevard, to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Carr said in a news release.
Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived, but the man died as a result of his injuries at a nearby hospital, the release said.
The investigation revealed that a group of people were gathered in the parking lot outside the nightclub when several gunshots were fired. The man was struck by multiple rounds as the group dispersed, the release said.
Detectives with Prince William County Police Department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with anyone who was present during the shooting who can provide more details as to what occurred, the release said.
The victim has been identified as Kalin Javon Robinson, 25, of Stafford.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
The nightclub parking lot has been the scene of at least two violent incidents in the past year.
On July 24, 2020, a stabbing outside the Babylon Cafe claimed the life of Charlie Davis III, 28, of Dumfries. Police have since arrested and charged a Woodbridge man in connection with that incident.
Last Christmas Eve, police were called to the club to investigate shots fired from a truck in the parking lot. At the time, a restaurant employee told police he observed a person fire a round into the air before driving away in a large white truck.
The investigation revealed a suspect brandished a firearm and fired a shot after a verbal altercation escalated amid a group in the parking lot, according to a police press release.
There were no injuries in that incident, but the suspect's truck hit an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot as he drove away, police said.
