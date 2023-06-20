Prince William Police charged a 43-year-old Woodbridge man with felony child neglect Sunday after a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized following exposure to cocaine and fentanyl while reportedly in the man’s care.
Officers responded to an area hospital shortly before noon on Sunday, June 18 to investigate a reported child overdose that took place at a residence in the 12900 block of Eastham Court in Woodbridge, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The child was originally hospitalized with trouble breathing but was later transferred to a trauma center when her condition deteriorated. It was later determined that the child had come into contact with cocaine and fentanyl. She is still hospitalized in critical condition, Carr said in a news release.
The police investigation found that the child had been in the custody of a family friend, the accused, at the time of the incident. He allegedly contacted the girl’s mother when the girl began having difficulty breathing. The mother then sought medical attention.
Police executed a search warrant of the man’s home and found suspected illegal narcotics.
Albert Leroy Jones, 43, of Woodbridge is charged with felony child neglect in connection with the incident. His bond status was not immediately available Tuesday, the release said.
