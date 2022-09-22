A Woodbridge man was arrested and charged Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank near the Prince William County government center by implying he had a bomb. The man was apprehended by police after he attempted to pull on “several handles of vehicles” stopped at a traffic signal at Ridgefield Road, according to police.
Officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank, located in a commercial strip along the Prince William Parkway at 12700 Marblestone Drive, at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, after reports of a panic alarm activation at the bank, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
When officers arrived, they determined the bank was being robbed and observed a possible suspect exit the front door and run towards the Prince William Parkway.
The man was seen pulling on several door handles of vehicles stopped at the traffic signal at the nearby intersection of Prince William Parkway and Ridgefield Road, Perok said in a news release.
The police K-9 and handler detained the man in the roadway. The investigation revealed the man entered the bank, passed a note to a teller demanding money and implying he was armed with a bomb, the release said.
The man took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank and encountering police in the parking lot. The note and money were subsequently recovered, the release said.
Peter Mullins, 41, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with robbery and threats to bomb in connection with the incident. Mullins was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries from the apprehension involving the police K-9, the release said.
Mullins’ status at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center was not immediately available Thursday morning.
