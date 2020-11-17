Police have arrested a 20-year-old Woodbridge man in connection with the shooting of an occupied parked car in Lake Ridge last week.
The man was taken into custody Thursday, Nov. 12, after his car struck another vehicle in the same area, according to police.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s violent crimes unit began investigating after two young adults reported that someone opened fire on their parked vehicle at about 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, while they were sitting in it. The car was parked in the 1900 block of Inglebrook Drive, a residential area near the Lake Ridge area of Woodbridge, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The two victims, a 22-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, told police the driver of a light-colored BMW approached, slowed down, brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking their vehicle, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle fled toward Clipper Drive prior to police being contacted. Officers found shell casings in the street near the victims’ vehicle, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the parties involved were known to each another and that the incident appeared to stem from a previous altercation involving the male victim and the shooter, Carr said in a later press release.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, the suspect was observed near his home and fled in a vehicle before officers could make contact.
The suspect then drove west in the eastbound lanes of Rolling Brook Drive and then crossed into the intersection of Old Bridge Road, where he struck another vehicle. The wreck was not preceded by a police pursuit, Carr said.
Officers and detectives took the accused into custody without further incident. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The accused was not injured during the crash.
Alejandro Jose Zelaya Bustillo, 20, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and destruction of property in connection with the incident.
Bustillo was being held without bond last week ahead of a Dec. 14 court date, the release said.
