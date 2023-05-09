A 38-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Monday night when he was hit by a car while walking along Potomac Shores Parkway near Potomac Shores, according to police.
Prince William County police responded to the intersection of Potomac Shores Parkway and River Heritage Boulevard at 11:09 p.m. on Monday, May 8 to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
They arrived to find that the driver of a 2010 Lexus R35, a 29-year-old Woodbridge woman, was heading south on Potomac Shores Parkway when her vehicle struck the man, who was in the roadway, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man, later identified as Abdul Bubu Kamara Jr., 38, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, Carr said in a news release.
Kamara Jr. is the fourth pedestrian so far to die after being struck by a vehicle on Prince William County roadways in 2023, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
At the time of the crash, Kamara was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not walking within a crosswalk. Additionally, the area of the roadway was not illuminated. Speed, alcohol, or drug use were not factors in the collision, the release said.
The Prince William County crash investigation unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or to submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
