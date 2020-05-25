A 29-year-old Woodbridge man died Saturday as a result of injuries he sustained when his pickup truck struck a tree near the intersection of Davis Ford and Yates Ford roads in Manassas, according to police.
Prince William Police Department officers arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle accident at 5:07 a.m. Saturday, May 24. The department’s crash investigation unit determined the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra was attempting to make a right turn from northbound Davis Ford Road onto Yates Ford Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Prince William County police news release.
The driver, identified as Demetrius Lamar Whitehead, 29, of Woodbridge, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries from the crash later in the day, the release said.
There were no other occupants in the truck. Whitehead was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the incident, but neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected, the news release said.
