The long-awaited Barnes & Noble bookstore is set to open Monday, March 7 at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.
The store, located near the Wegman’s supermarket, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday. T.J. Klune and Margaret Rodenberg, described by Barnes & Noble as “local authors,” will cut the ribbon at the store’s grand opening ceremony.
“We are so thrilled to open our first store here in Woodbridge. It is especially fitting that one of our first new stores of 2022 is in a brand-new market for Barnes & Noble,” James Daunt, Barnes & Noble CEO, said in a news release.
“As we evaluated where to open new stores, Woodbridge truly stood out, and we are excited to start this new chapter of bookselling.”
Cristina Knighton is the store’s manager. She and her team have created “an exceptional shop that promises to become a new community hub,” Daunt said.
“I am so excited to be opening a Barnes & Noble here in Woodbridge. I am local to the area and understand how much we needed a bookstore here,” Knighton said in the release. “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this location and select books that our community would enjoy.”
Klune is the author of “Under the Whispering Door,” Barnes & Noble’s Speculative Fiction Book of 2021, and “The House in the Cerulean Sea.” Rodenberg is the author of “Finding Napoleon.”
The new bookstore will feature a café, large book rooms and an assortment of stationery, puzzles and board games. Especially notable is the store’s “fantastic children’s section, a robust selection of history titles and a large book room full of mystery & thriller books,” the release said.
“Young adult titles and Manga, all of which continue to grow in popularity, have a large footprint in the store, too. New fiction and nonfiction hardcovers, the core strengths of Barnes & Noble, will also be front-and-center,” the release said.
“Barnes & Noble empowers each individual bookselling team to curate their bookstore in a way that will best appeal to their local clientele. It is a new approach to bookselling at Barnes & Noble, bringing a respect for local knowledge that is at the heart of the best bookstores, a philosophy that reflects the experience” of the chain’s CEO, who was a longtime independent bookseller prior to his taking the helm of Barnes & Noble, the release said.
In addition to the grand opening, the store has plans for additional book signings and is planning for bigger events such as storytimes and book readings later this year, the release said.
Barnes & Noble Woodbridge is located at 15000 Potomac Town Place, and online on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, by searching the handle @bnwoodbridgeva.
