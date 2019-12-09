Four people were displaced by a house fire in Woodbridge Saturday night, Prince William County Fire and Rescue System officials said.
Fire and rescue units responded to the 15000 block of Michigan Road at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, to a report of a basement fire in a single-family house, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.
When fire and rescue crews arrived they found fire and the basement and heavy smoke throughout the home.
“Due to heavy fire conditions and live downed power lines crews initiated a defensive attack,” the fire and rescue system’s statement said.
No injuries were reported, but the home had “extensive damage.” The building official declared the home unsafe to occupy and four people were displaced. The Red Cross responded to assist them.
The fire marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental.
