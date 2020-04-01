Hospitalizations are on the rise. Testing is available but limited. Personal protective gear for health care workers is a concern, and a Woodbridge hotel is among several facilities recently identified as possible hospital sites if COVID-19 cases exceed hospitals' capacity in the coming weeks.
Those were among the updates Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District, and County Executive Chris Martino shared with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Tuesday regarding the local impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and efforts under way to prepare for a possible surge in cases in April and May.
Evidence of the coronavirus pandemic’s impacts were already on full display at the afternoon meeting, where social distancing rules limited the board chambers to just seven spectators.
The supervisors themselves were similarly spread out. Only five of the eight board members sat on the dais, while Supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, participated from their homes and Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, decamped to a nearby conference room.
It was the board’s first meeting since Martino declared a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 16. Martino updated the board on the work of the county’s emergency operations center and discussed preparations for the coming weeks, when COVID-19 cases are expected to rise in region.
“This is a virus that no one is immune to. Early on, it was thought to [affect] only the elderly. That still is a very vulnerable population, as are those with underlying health conditions,” Martino said. “But as the data [is coming in] … it’s clear this is a virus that’s affecting every age group.”
Alternate health care sites
Virginia is projected to reach its peak use of health care facilities due to COVID-19 cases on May 28, according to projections from the University of Washington medical school, Martino said.
The state is projected to fill 3,319 hospital beds and 495 intensive care unit beds with COVID-19 patients by that date. Those numbers won’t surpass available hospital beds in Virginia, but the need for ICU beds is projected to top existing capacity by 166 beds, according to the projection.
Local hospitals are gearing up to accommodate more patients both inside and outside their buildings, Martino said. Officials with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health and the Army Corps of Engineers have identified sites for alternate medical facilities that could be transitioned to hospital-like settings should the need arise.
Identified sites include: the National Conference Center in Loudoun County, which has a capacity of 1,000 beds; the Dulles Expo Center in Fairfax County, which could accommodate 500 beds; and George Mason University’s Fairfax campus, which could accommodate another 500 beds, Martino said.
Should even more space be needed, officials have pegged the Hilton Garden Inn in Woodbridge’s Neabsco Commons and George Mason University’s Beacon Hall dormitory on the Manassas campus as additional sites. The Woodbridge hotel can offer as many as 140 beds and could be available within hours, Martino said.
The larger challenge would be staffing the extra health care sites, Martino said.
Local hospitals “have indicated they do not have the means and will not be able to staff those alternate care facilities,” Martino said. “So VDH and VDEM are looking for alternative ways to staff those facilities. They would look to volunteers with the [Virginia volunteer] medical corps, or it might result in us calling on the military to staff them for us.”
Hospitalizations on the rise, testing still limited
Ansher said there has been a “significant increase” in the number of local hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients as well as a need for more ventilators. Still, Ansher said she could not disclose how many Prince William residents are hospitalized with the disease or at which facilities they are being treated due to privacy laws.
Ansher also said the county has had one resident of a rehabilitative care center test positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. But she said she could not disclose which facility has been affected, also because of privacy laws.
“To be honest, there’s community spread” of the coronavirus, Ansher said, noting that when the virus is traveling from person to person its often impossible to know how someone contracts it.
If the health department were to tell residents exactly where cases are popping up, it could lead to a “false sense of security,” she added. “It’s throughout Northern Virginia. It’s in Maryland, it’s in DC, it’s in the community,” she said.
The rehabilitation facility with the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has stopped taking new admissions. In general, nursing homes have taken numerous steps to protect their residents from the coronavirus, including prohibiting all visitors except in end-of-life cases, screening all vendors and staff for symptoms upon arrival; and by performing extra cleaning, Ansher said.
The health district fit nursing home staff members for masks and provided them with extra PPE. Coronavirus testing supplies have been provided to the facility with the COVID-19 patient in case other residents or staff members show symptoms, Ansher said.
At least four local health care facilities are testing patients for COVID-19. They include the Novant Urgent Care in Bristow, two NextCare Urgent Care centers in Woodbridge, and Kaiser Permanente’s Woodbridge Medical Center. The sites are still only testing symptomatic patients who meet certain criteria, Ansher said.
Ansher said PPE such as masks, gloves and gowns, is limited for local health workers. The health district recently received a shipment from the Northern Virginia Hospital Association, which had a stockpile left over from the H1N1 preparations. But Ansher said the health district received much less than expected.
“We’ve been given less than 10 percent of the PPE that we thought we would receive,” Ansher said. “It’s better than nothing, but it’s a lot less and not very much.”
In addition to nursing homes, the health district gave the PPE to the urgent care sites that are testing “to encourage them to keep testing,” Ansher said.
Additionally, the area has a shortage of testing swabs. “Hospitals are concerned about whether there is an adequate number of swabs,” Ansher said.
Ansher said people with symptoms of the disease, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the Prince William Health District’s COVID-19 information line: 703-872-7759, which operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to ask about getting tested.
Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin (D) asked Ansher whether undocumented residents would be asked for their legal status if they are tested. There are 52,000 non-U.S. citizens living in Prince William County, or about 11% of the county’s total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ansher said county residents should not be asked for immigration status by medical staff. “They should not be fearful if they’re sick,” Ansher said.
Asked about the cost of getting tested, Ansher said the cheapest test she had seen so far cost $51. She said that the cost to administer the test is typically covered by insurance or is free to the patient, but labs charge for processing.
As of Tuesday, March 31, there were 1,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in Virginia, including 94 confirmed cases in Prince William County and one death – a man in his 70s.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Prince William has more than doubled since Friday, March 27, when only 44 cases had been confirmed.
Contact news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.