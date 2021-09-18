Woodbridge High football coach remembered as ‘a loving math teacher,’ ‘a friend to all students’

Woodbridge Senior High School students and staff were sharing heartfelt condolences and fond memories on the school’s website Saturday about math teacher and football Coach Fred Moore, who passed away Friday night after collapsing on the field during a varsity football game.
Woodbridge Principal Heather Abney confirmed Moore’s death in a letter she sent to staff, students and parents late Friday, Sept. 17. The game was suspended in the third quarter, with the Woodbridge Vikings leading Spotsylvania County’s Massaponex High School Panthers 21-14, when Moore suffered a medical emergency.
“I am saddened to share the news that Coach Fred Moore, a beloved math teacher and varsity football coach, passed away tonight after collapsing on the football field,” Abney wrote.
“Words cannot express the grief the Woodbridge community will feel from this loss. I am in contact with his family to provide support. His wife would like everyone to know that Coach Moore passed away doing what he loves.”
Moore was in his second year of teaching and coaching at Woodbridge Senior High School. He taught two math courses: algebra, functions and data analysis and algebra, according to Diana Gulotta, school division spokeswoman.
Moore’s age was not immediately available. There’s been no word yet on what may have caused his death.
On a memorial page on Woodbridge High School’s website, students and fellow teachers are remembering Moore as a “loving math teacher,” “a great friend to all his students,” and “one of the best.”
“I know our time was short Mr. Moore, but I am forever grateful to have had you as my math teacher this year,” said an entry signed by JaLynn Ralph, a student. “Thank you for making me like … that I have wacky handwriting. I’ll never forget you, I’m glad God put you in my path, you will forever be my favorite math teacher.”
“He always helped me with my work and never gave up on me,” wrote student Ashley Portillo. “He will be missed. He was so motivated to his work and everything else.”
Fellow Woodbridge Senior High School teacher Kimberly Quarles, who teaches special education, wrote that she co-taught math courses with Moore and that “so many students considered him their favorite teacher.”
“He was an amazing teacher. It is no secret that he loved the game of football and he loved coaching,” Quarles wrote. “It is also no secret that cared a lot about his students and their academic success. … He was one of the best.”
Another Woodbridge Senior High math teacher, Rabia Hodja, recalled Moore’s “beautiful energy.”
“I am heartbroken to hear of Mr. Moore’s passing,” Hodja wrote. “He was always positive, smiling and possessed beautiful energy. … Sending lots of love and prayers to his family and wife.”
Moore earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 2012 from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. He went on to earn a master’s degree in 2017 from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama, in school counseling and guidance services, according to Moore’s LinkedIn page.
Moore came to Prince William County from Marion, Arkansas, where he taught math from 2018 to 2020.
Moore was an assistant football coach and student life coordinator at Coffeyville Community College, in Coffeyville, Kansas, from 2017 to 2018, and was director of player development and an assistant football coach at Faulkner University from 2014 to 2017.
Moore also coached football and taught mathematics at Escambia County High School in Pensacola, Florida, in 2013.
Prince William County School’s critical incident team will be at Woodbridge High on Monday to assist students and staff in coping with their sadness in the wake of Moore’s death, Abney said in her letter.
Counselors will be visiting with each of Moore’s classes this week to offer support. Those in need of assistance are advised to contact the school’s counseling office at 703-497-8000 for more information and community resources.
“This is a difficult time for our school community, but Woodbridge students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss,” Abney wrote.
