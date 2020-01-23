Katie Fielding, Woodbridge Senior High School’s instructional technology coach, has been named the Virginia Society for Technology in Education coach of the year.
Every year, VSTE recognizes three outstanding technology-focused educators for their dedication as digital educators. Fielding received the award from VSTE during their annual Technology in Education conference in December, according to a school division press release.
As a teacher with more than 15 years in the classroom, Fielding said she enjoys sharing instructional practices with students and colleagues, helping them to navigate the ever-changing world of technology.
Fielding works with her fellow instructional technology coaches to improve digital instruction in the classroom and digital equity for all students at Woodbridge Senior High School, especially those students who need to use assistive devices, the release said.
Last year, Fielding participated in the Google Innovator Academy, where her project focused on improving homebound instruction so those students “feel a better connection with their teachers and fellow classmates,” the release said.
“It was an honor to be nominated by my Woodbridge colleagues, and nice to have been selected among my coaching peers at VSTE. I am fortunate to enjoy my job. I have great support from my administrators to get into the classrooms and help teachers and students use technology in innovative ways,” Fielding said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.