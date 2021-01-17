For the Mejia family, COVID-19 has exacted a horrible toll. Both Dinora Mejia, a longtime custodian at Potomac View Elementary School, and her adult daughter, Claudia Ordonez, contracted the virus in December and died just two days apart on Jan. 10 and 12.
Both Mejia, who was 60, and Ordonez, who was 41, shared the family’s home in Woodbridge, where they lived with Ordonez’s husband and Mejia’s 28-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter.
All but Mejia’s two sons became ill with the virus, Mejia’s older son, Andres Mejia, said in an interview Friday.
“Everybody else was really miserable,” Andres Mejia said of his family. “You could hear in their voices they were really suffering. … They all got sick at the same time.”
Andres Mejia, a 2002 graduate of Woodbridge Senior High School, launched a GoFundMe page last week to help his family pay funeral expenses for his mother and his sister.
He said he also hopes to eventually take both his parents’ remains to their native El Salvador. His father, also named Andres Mejia, died two years ago from cancer, he said.
“Her dream was to retire and move to El Salvador to the home my father built for them there,” Andres Mejia said. “Now there’s a retirement home there they can no longer go to.”
Dinora Mejia had worked as a custodian for Prince William County schools for 20 years and was set to retire this year, her elder son said.
“My mother loved life. She spent 40 wonderful years with my father,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page. “She was determined to live out the rest of her days despite this loss, working hard for herself and her family who were left behind.”
Ordonez worked in the office of an MRI facility, Andres Mejia said. The family is not sure how they contracted the virus, but his mother was not the first in the family to fall ill, he said.
“My sister was a wonderful woman. I have many wonderful memories of my sister as we grew up, attending sweet 15s, attending my sister's sweet 15, taking family trips, and growing up with our younger siblings,” Andres Mejia shared on the GoFundMe page.
“We laughed, we loved one another, we became even closer during and after my father's last days battling cancer. She now leaves behind her husband and her fellow siblings. May she rest in peace.”
Prince William County schools Superintendent Steven Walts expressed his condolences to the Mejia family on behalf of the school division during Jan. 13 school board meeting. Walts said he had gotten to know Dinora Mejia over the years and said she was beloved by students and staff, alike.
“People loved her, they respected her and she was great with the kids,” Walts said, calling her death “a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of the virus.”
As of Sunday, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $14,700 for the Mejia family.
Andres Mejia said he and his siblings have found solace in recent days in hearing from the many people who knew and loved his mother and sister.
“They were loved by so many people. So many people were praying for them. … We were all expecting them to survive one way or another,” Andres Mejia said.
“It brings me comfort that there were so many people that loved my mom and my sister,” he added. “I loved them as well.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
