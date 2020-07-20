The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to reopen its offices for specific services by appointment only.
The Woodbridge DMV office, at 2731 Caton Hill Road, in Woodbridge, is one of several across the state that is now open for appointments. The Woodbridge DMV is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
“DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible,” according to a DMV news release. Three months of appointments slots are available at any time on the calendar and customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily, the news release said.
Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit, including original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method, the news release said.
For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.
