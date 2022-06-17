When Woodbridge residents Dan and Jean Ruehle were chosen as Prince William County’s “Foster Parents of the Year,” their reaction was one of disbelief.
“We don’t think we’re doing anything special,” said Jean Ruehle, 56. “We didn’t go into this for the accolades, we went in to help kids.”
Since becoming foster parents in October 2014, the Ruehles have hosted about a dozen foster children – mostly teenagers, along with some younger children. The youngest they fostered was 7, while the oldest is their current foster child, who is actually a young adult. Although children age out of the foster care system at 18, the Ruehles are fostering the 19-year-old young man as part of the “Fostering Futures'' program, which allows young adults to stay with their foster families until they are 21.
The Ruehles were among 10 couples honored by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the region’s foster parents of the year. The Ruehles were recognized for keeping up with training hours and responding to requests, but also because they readily “support the children’s extracurricular activities, reunification efforts and demonstrate outstanding love and devotion to the children in their care,” Janele Partman, an MCOG spokeswoman, said in a news release.
The Ruehles credit their success as foster parents to their consistent enforcement of rules -- a parenting style they also believe has driven some of their foster children to run away from their home.
“That’s why we were stunned when we were awarded. We said, ‘You know these children left our house, right?’” Jean Ruehle said.
The Ruehles have been married for 23 years and have no children of their own. While Jean works in an administration position at a cooperative bank, Dan, 55, is the primary caregiver for the foster children.
“I’m the one who takes them to doctor’s appointments, meetings, school stuff. I’m the one who sits with them as they do their homework,” Dan Ruehle said.
Even though they have different roles in the household, they present a united front to the foster children – another parenting strategy the Ruehles give credit for their success.
“My wife and I think very much the same,” Dan Ruehle said. “If the kids ask us something, we give them the same answer.”
Sometimes, Dan Ruehle said, he and Jean even give the same answer without speaking to each other first. If one refuses to grant permission for something, so will the other. “We will answer in the same without even conferring, which is pretty funny,” Dan Ruehle said.
The couple’s rules for their foster children include assigned chores and restrictions on cellphone use before bed. According to the Ruehles, several of the teens they fostered ran away over the years due to disagreements over rules and eventually ended up back in the foster care system. But the majority of the children stayed. Jean and Dan Ruehle say they believe the kid benefitted from the sense of stability they provided.
“We had one child who honestly told me that Dan and I saved his life,” Jean Ruehle said. “It’s nice to hear that.”
Though Jean Ruehle was raised in what she describes as a “very loving, caring environment,” Dan was a foster child himself-- an experience he says made him want to help other kids.
The couple said they became foster parents out of a desire to help children. Their journey began by hosting foreign exchange students, but they felt they still weren’t doing enough.
“We weren’t helping kids; we were just housing kids,” Dan Ruehle said.
The Ruehles decided shortly afterward to join the foster care program. Reactions from their family and friends were mixed, and some were concerned.
“Most, if not all of our friends and family members. were like, ‘Why are you doing this? What if these are bad children?’ I said, ‘Guess we’ll find out,” said Dan Ruehle. “If any child is violent, or commits a crime, those children end up incarcerated. The ones who end up in foster care are those who just need a guardian; 95% of children are in foster care through no fault of their own.”
Both Ruehles said that the hardest part about fostering children is letting them go back to their own families after their stays are over.
“With the youngest kids, they stayed for 16 months,” Jean Ruehle said. “It was very emotionally difficult to let them go back to their own biological family. Loving them and letting them go was hard.”
The first time she said goodbye to a foster child was the hardest, Jean Ruehle said, but it’s gotten easier since then. The Ruehles know that the goal of the foster system is to eventually reunite children with their biological parents.
“It’s not their goal to separate families,” Jean Ruehle said.
Prince William County currently has about 85 foster families, according to Courtney Tierney, the county's director of social services. The county is not in desperate straits for foster families, like some Virginia jurisdictions, but the county and its partner agencies like Northern Virginia Family Services, are always looking to recruit and train more, Tierney said.
The Ruehles said they are the only foster family they personally know; none of their friends or relatives foster.
“There is always a need for more foster parents,” Jean Ruehle said. “It doesn’t take a special skill set, just a desire to help others.”
