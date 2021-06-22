Woodbridge community vaccination center to close Saturday

Time is running out to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Center at the old Gander Mountain retail store in Woodbridge. The center will close at the end of the day on Saturday, June 26.
The Prince William Health District will continue to offer vaccination shots at its clinic in the Manassas Mall through July, however, and at a series of mobile clinics set for this Thursday, June 24.
Woodbridge CVC
The CVC at the former Gander Mountain store is booking appointments and accepting walk-ins for vaccines all this week.
The clinic offers both the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for kids and teens ages 12 and up, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved for adults ages 18 and older.
The CVC is open today through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic is located at 14041 Worth Ave., Woodbridge.
To schedule an appointment, click HERE and enter 22192 under the ZIP Code.
Manassas Mall clinic
The Manassas Mall clinic is administering both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines this week. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids and teens ages 12 to 18. The Moderna vaccine is only for adults ages 18 and up.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available on Friday and Saturday, June 25 and 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be available on Tuesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Wednesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Thursday, June 24, from 1 to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are “highly recommended,” according to the Prince William Health District.
The Manassas Mall clinic will remain open through July, but the clinic will focus only on administering second shots during July. The clinic will still administer first shots on a walk-in basis during July, but those who receive their first shots in July will have to receive their second shots at an alternate location, according to Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.
The vaccine is widely available at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and other pharmacies.
The Manassas Mall clinic is located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas. Enter the mall through the doors closest to Downtown Alley. To schedule an appointment, click HERE and enter 20109 in the ZIP Code slot.
Thursday, June 24: Mobile clinics around Manassas
In its ongoing effort to make getting the vaccine as convenient as possible for local residents, the Prince William Health Clinic has three mobile vaccine stops scheduled for this Thursday, June 24.
The mobile clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine, which has been approved only for adults ages 18 and up. Walkups are welcome. No appointments are needed. The clinics will be held weather-permitting according to the following schedule:
From 9 to 10:30 a.m.: 7-Eleven at 9101 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: H Mart at 8819 Centreville Road in Manassas.
From 1:30 to 3 p.m.: Megamarket at 8328 Shoppers Square, Manassas.
Other opportunities
Visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829) to find vaccine appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.