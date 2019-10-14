A 19-year-old Woodbridge man is being held without bond after a two police officers suffered minor injuries last week when they were struck during the pursuit of a suspicious driver in Dumfries.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, officers on proactive patrol in the 17400 block of U.S. 1 in Dumfries observed a suspicious vehicle. As they attempted to make contact with the driver, the vehicle pulled away, striking an officer who was outside his vehicle, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Officers circulating the area then spotted the vehicle near River Heritage Boulevard and U.S. 1. When officers attempted a vehicle stop, the driver continued driving. The vehicle then stopped at the intersection of Meldrim Way and Chesapeake Drive where officers attempted to stop the driver a third time, giving him commands to exit the vehicle, Carr said in a news release.
The driver disregarded the commands and sped away, striking the door of the police vehicle, Carr said.
The driver was eventually taken into custody after he exited the vehicle near Porters Inn Drive. While searching the vehicle, police located suspected marijuana, Carr said.
Following an investigation, Christopher Ronaldo Sotomayor-Chavez, 19, of Woodbridge, was charged with one count of malicious wounding, two counts of hit and run, one count of possession with intent to sell marijuana, one count of eluding police and one count of obstruction of justice. He's scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.
