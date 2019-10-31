An 85-year-old Woodbridge woman died and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Fowke Lane in Woodbridge, according to police.
Maria Amparo Ruiz, 85, of Woodbridge, was a passenger riding in a 1997 Toyota Corolla that collided with a 2016 Silvarado pickup truck. Ruiz died at the scene of the crash, according to Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Offices arrived responded to the intersection at 8:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The investigation revealed the Corolla was on Fowke Lane, crossing Minnieville Road, when the it collided with the pickup truck, which was traveling north on Minnieville Road, Perok said in a news release.
Both the driver of the Corolla, a 69-year-old Woodbridge man, and the driver of the pickup truck, a 41-year-old Woodbridge man, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Perok said.
