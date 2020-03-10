Woman charged with shooting man in Woodbridge
A Woodbridge woman was arrested Monday after a Saturday morning shooting in a Woodbridge apartment complex, Prince William County police said.
Officers responded to the Kensington Place Apartments, in the 2200 block of York Drive in Woodbridge at 6:57 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, to investigate a report of a “domestic disturbance,” Prince William County police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
“When officers arrived, evidence of an altercation was observed outside one of the apartments,” Perok said in the news release.
Officers checked the apartment as a precaution but did not locate anyone involved in the altercation, police said.
While officers were investigating, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was located at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Detectives determined that an altercation took place at the apartment between the victim and an acquaintance, identified as Nina Marie McPherson, and the victim was shot, Perok said in the news release.
The victim has since been treated and released, police said.
Police obtained warrants charging McPherson, 32, with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
On Monday, March 9, McPherson was located and taken into police custody, police said.
She is being held without bond and has a court date on April 10, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.