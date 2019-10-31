Prince William County’s congressional delegation voted along party lines in today’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, with Republican Rep. Rob Wittman voting against the resolution while Reps. Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly, both Democrats, voted in favor of it.
The vote was taken amid the Democrats’ ongoing inquiry into whether President Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to push its leaders to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president Joe Biden (D) and a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
The resolution was approved by a vote of 232 to 196. All Democrats in the House except for two -- Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota – voted in favor of the measure while all House Republicans voted against it. Van Drew and Peterson both represent GOP-leaning districts, according to the Associated Press.
It was the first formal vote on the impeachment process, and the result means formal proceedings to impeach and try the president will likely stretch into 2020, a presidential election year.
Wittman, R-1st District, said the vote was “too little too late” in terms of making the House investigation transparent. He also called the inquiry “unfair.”
“… this resolution does little to correct this partisan process or extend due process protections, ensure fairness or enhance transparency,” Wittman said in a statement.
“Republicans only receive subpoena authority if the Democrats agree, and the president’s counsel can only participate in Judiciary hearings – even though six committees are conducting this unfair inquiry. Testimony filtered exclusively through the majority does not provide due process,” he wrote.
Wexton, however, said her vote to approve the resolution is a matter of her oath to defend the Constitution.
"The president has abused his power and compromised our national security for his personal political gain,” Wexton said in a statement. “These wrongdoings have been exposed thanks to the bravery of the many public servants who have come forward, and now the public will hear from them directly. With today's vote, I am fulfilling my oath to uphold and defend our Constitution."
Connolly’s office had yet to release a formal statement regarding the impeachment vote this afternoon, but has been calling for Trump’s impeachment for months.
In a television interview Thursday morning, Connolly suggested Trump engaged in “extortion” in his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president.
“It's very disturbing that the president of the United States would engage, and encourage others to engage, in extortion," Connolly said.
Trump took to Twitter to condemn the vote, which occurred on Halloween.
"The greatest Witch Hunt in American History!" Trump tweeted.
