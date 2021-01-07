U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman joined more than 100 other House Republicans early Thursday morning in a failed motion to stop the certification of Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes won by President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
The objection failed to pass the House 138-282. Wittman, R-1st, was joined by Virginia Republican Reps. Bob Good (5th), Morgan Griffith (9th) and Ben Cline (6th) in the effort to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
Congress went on to confirm Biden’s electoral college win in the early hours of the morning.
Wittman said in a Thursday press release that he voted against certifying Pennsylvania’s electors because he believes there were “unconstitutional changes to the administration of the 2020 general election” in Pennsylvania.
Wittman said he believes that there is clear evidence “that Pennsylvania failed to follow the laws and constitutional tenets that govern its elections,” but did not respond to inquiries Thursday morning about what evidence he is referring to.
Some Republican members of the House and Senate also challenged Biden’s electoral college victory in Arizona. Wittman did not object to Biden’s win in Arizona. The effort was voted down by large margins in both chambers.
The confirmation of Biden’s electoral college win came nearly 12 hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed and held the U.S. Capitol building for several hours earlier in the day, forcing members of the House and Senate to evacuate the chambers and delaying the session.
Pro-Trump supporters smashed windows and trashed the offices of some congressional members. A woman attempting to climb through one of the broken windows inside the Capitol building was shot and killed by Capitol police.
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police reported that more than 50 arrests were made Wednesday, and four deaths were reported, including the woman shot by police. The other three deaths were reportedly caused by “medical emergencies” experienced by pro-Trump supporters during the incident.
Wittman said in a Thursday morning press release that he condemned the “violence and destruction” that occurred at the U.S. Capitol and called the takeover of the Capitol, a “blemish on this nation.”
“We may disagree on policy and who we support for President, but this country is built on law and order,” Wittman said. “We must continue to stand for the great American tradition of peaceful disagreement and debate rather than anarchy and violence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.