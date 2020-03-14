UPDATED: The first Virginian whose death was tied to the coronavirus was a resident of James City County and a constituent of Virginia’s first congressional district, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman said Saturday.
“I am extremely saddened to report that the first death related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Commonwealth of Virginia has occurred in James City County,” Wittman, R-1st, wrote in a statement.
“My heart breaks for that patient, their family, and all those affected around the world by this virus,” Wittman said.
The man, whom officials have not identified, was in his 70s. He acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source and died Saturday, becoming Virginia’s first fatality from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, according to a health department statement.
The man resided in Virginia’s Peninsula Health District, which reported eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Wittman said he and his staff are “working extremely closely” with Gov. Ralph Northam and his staff as well as the Virginia Department of Health to address the ongoing health crisis.
“No further details are available at this time, but I will continue to monitor this situation and provide you with updates as more information becomes available. This is a very serious health threat and all should take it seriously,” Wittman said.
Wittman further mentioned plans President Donald Trump announced Friday regarding collaborating with stores such as Walmart and Walgreens to provide drive-up testing to people around the country “who have shown symptoms of COVID-19.”
But until that plan is in effect, Wittman echoed often repeated advice about hand-washing and safe sanitation procedures and advised constituents to seek medical attention through primary care physicians or local health departments if they believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing.
The Virginia Department of Health has two locations in Prince William County, which can be found here.
Virginia had 41 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday, including two in Prince William County, the health department reports.
“I will continuing updating folks as information becomes available, and please know I am working around the clock to ensure the health and safety of my constituents in the First District,” Wittman said.
Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: A Peninsula-area man in his 70s who acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source died Saturday, becoming Virginia’s first fatality from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, according to a health department statement.
The man resided in Virginia’s Peninsula Health District, which includes areas around Williamsburg. The area reported eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said in the statement.
“The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.”
The VDH reported a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Saturday, up 11 from the 30 reported on Friday.
There are 25 confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Northern Virginia, including 10 in Fairfax County, seven in Arlington County, five in Loudoun County, two in Prince William County and one in Alexandria City, the VDH report says.
A total of 395 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Virginia, the VDH reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.