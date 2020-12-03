Prince William County police are looking for witnesses who may have observed an attempted abduction Wednesday afternoon of a woman walking along Prince William Parkway near the Interstate 95 exchange in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the area at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the victim, a 37-year-old woman, reported that she encountered three men along a footpath near Prince William Parkway and Summerland Drive at about 4 p.m.
One of them men grabbed the woman’s arm “and attempted to pull her into a nearby wooded area,” 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County police, said in a news release.
The man released the woman – and all three men fled – after a motorist traveling westbound on Prince William Parkway toward I-95 slowed and honked their horn, Perok said in a news release.
The victim was not injured and told police she observed the same men in the same area on Nov. 22, although no altercation occurred on that date. The pathway used by the men is a known cut-through from the Prince William Pkwy to the dead-end of nearby Horner Road, Perok said.
Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau would like to speak to the motorist who observed the encounter or any other witnesses to the incident, Perok said.
The suspect who grabbed the woman is described as a light-skinned, brown-complected, male in his late 20s to early 30s who is 5 feet 4 or 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 to 145 pounds with a thin build and dark-colored eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black ski-mask; short, black-sleeve T-shirt with white lines on the chest, black jeans, and black shoes (possibly Converse shoes) with white shoelaces.
The suspect also had a white bandage on his right hand, which started below his wrist and covered the entire hand, including his fingers, Perok said in a release.
The second suspects was described as a light-skinned male, brown-complected, late 20s to early 30s, who is 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 140 to 145 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.
The third suspect was a male of unknown race or ethnicity in his 30s, 5 feet 4 to 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a dark, navy-blue, long-sleeve shirt with a large plaid design, blue jeans and yellow construction-style shoes
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
