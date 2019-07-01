About 1,300 homes and businesses are without power this morning in the Featherstone area of Woodbridge.
Dominion Energy lists the affected area as roughly bordered by Dale Boulevard, U.S. 1 and Opitz Boulevard.
There's no word yet on what caused the outage. The utility estimates the power will be restored sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today.
Prince William County police are warning that some traffic lights in the area are affected. They advise using caution when driving through. If the traffic light is out or flashing, treat it as a four-way stop.
