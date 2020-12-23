U.S. Senate leaders announced a $900 billion deal on Sunday that – if signed by President Donald Trump – will provide emergency coronavirus relief to millions but will not provide additional money to state and local governments. In the Prince William area, that could leave thousands of county residents who depend on area food banks without a reliable source of food in the new year.
“If money isn't going to the counties to get out to the food programs, that's going to be a huge issue,” said Steve Liga, executive director of Action in the Community Through Service, or ACTS, a Prince William-area nonprofit.
In Prince William, local governments have partnered extensively with ACTS and other local nonprofits to quickly get emergency food assistance to residents in need since the pandemic began.
Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park helped fund a “community feeding task force" with ACTS as the lead nonprofit on the project in April. The task force currently provides food to around 10,000 local families every week. But the effort could be heavily impacted without additional federal funds, Liga said.
“Literally, December 31st, unless there's new money, then we go from serving 10,000 families a week to a couple thousand, and probably with less food than they're used to getting now,” Liga said. “It will be a dramatic drop in the availability of food to folks.”
The task force, which is staffed by both nonprofit organizations and county employees, operates a warehouse outside Manassas that acts as centralized hub for food distribution in the area. Large quantities of food arrive at the warehouse before being sent out to more than 70 area food banks and nonprofits. The task force also does emergency home deliveries directly to families and seniors.
So far, the operation has primarily been funded through state-allocated CARES Act money from Prince William County. And while the deadline to spend that money will likely be extended a full year under the new federal aid package, the county has already burned through most of the $82 million in CARES funding it received from the state.
As of late November, county staff had spent, or had plans to spend, all but $13.5 million by the original Dec. 30 CARES Act deadline.
County officials said at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting in November that the $13.5 million would likely be used to pay for public safety and public health employee salaries, which is allowable under federal CARES Act guidelines, to free up money in the county’s general fund to pay for coronavirus-related expenses after the Dec. 30 deadline.
Prince William County spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson said Wednesday that the county “does anticipate unspent CARES Act funding that will be freed up to spend in 2021.” Johnson said the county executive will present the board with a briefing on CARES Act funding at their next meeting on Jan. 12.
Prince William County Finance Director Michelle Attreed said Wednesday that the entire $82 million CARES Act allocation has already been budgeted and appropriated by the Board of County Supervisors.
Liga noted that, in addition to worries about food distribution, an evictions crisis is still on the horizon in Prince William County.
Hundreds of evictions have occurred in the county since July despite the existing moratorium. The only thing stopping a flood of more evictions are local housing assistance programs administered by the county government and local nonprofits using CARES Act funds. Federal and state evictions moratoriums, which have prevented many evictions, are set to loosen in the new year.
Congress has included $25 billion in emergency rental assistance in the coronavirus relief bill and extends the federal evictions moratorium until the end of January. But it is unclear how that money will be distributed and whether it will be able to go to nonprofits, which have proved better suited for getting emergency aid to residents quickly.
That’s because nonprofits do not face the same restrictions that governments do when doling out funds. Nonprofits can also provide aid to undocumented people and families, something that local governments were barred from doing under the CARES Act.
“The biggest worry that all of us in the field probably have right now is that a lot of this was just kicking the can down the block one month with just the real worry of what's going to happen to food and what's going to happen to evictions,” Liga said. “Those are the two biggest things that we're worried about.”
Donations to ACTS can be made online here.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
"The task force currently provides food to around 10,000 local families every week." If the average family size is 4, that's 40,000 persons. That's an astonishing number of people, although it's less than 10% of the PWC population. Donations can help with this situation.
So the state of va has no money to help the food banks.? With the amount of taxes, tolls and fees nova residents pay. You got to be kidding me.
