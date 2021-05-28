With just less than 50% of Prince William fully vaccinated, current push targets hesitancy

After waiting for nearly an hour in line, Mark Thomas strolled out of Manassas Park community center on May 6 wearing his bright yellow construction vest and dusty work boots. He had just received his second shot of Moderna.
The 55-year-old concrete construction worker from Gainesville said he initially had reservations about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but his wife and two daughters changed his mind. One of his daughters has asthma, potentially putting her at a higher risk for severe side effects of the virus, he said.
“I wasn’t crazy about getting it. I’m glad I did now, though,” Thomas said.
Getting the vaccine isn’t very popular among his co-workers though. Thomas said only three people on his 15-person construction crew had received the vaccine because they are worried about the side effects or don’t think the vaccine will be effective against the virus.
“In the long run, if it keeps you out of the hospital and keeps you from dying, I’ll talk to them. But a lot of people just don’t believe in it,” Thomas said.
With more than half of all Virginians having received at least their first dose of the vaccine, local health officials in Prince William are now turning their efforts toward those who are reluctant get the vaccine, or who face barriers to access. The shift comes as demand for vaccines has leveled off, leaving some local clinics and pharmacies with more open appointments and fewer takers.
In Prince William County, 49.5% of its nearly half-a-million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 39.6% are fully vaccinated according to the Virginia Department of Health. Still, many Virginians say they are on the fence about getting the vaccine, or don’t plan to get it at all, about 31%, according to a recent Morning Consult poll.
Locally, overcoming some of that resistance means bringing the vaccine directly to underserved communities.
“We're in that group of people who are not sure, or are hesitant and need to be convinced,” said Sean Johnson, a community engagement coordinator for the Prince William Health District.
Since the beginning of April, the Prince William Health District has vaccinated an estimated 6,000 residents at mobile or “pop-up” clinics focused on communities with lower vaccination rates identified by census tract-level data. Prior to the events, teams of workers canvas surrounding neighborhoods with flyers and information to spread the word.
The key to reaching people in underserved communities with the vaccine is “convenience and the ability to have it in their neighborhood,” Johnson said.
George Mason University’s Mason and Partners, or MAP, Clinic in Manassas Park is also hosting mobile vaccination clinics in coordination with the Prince William Health District. The MAP Clinic serves underserved, uninsured and other vulnerable populations in Prince William and Fairfax.
MAP Clinic co-director Rebecca Sutter said Monday that after months of mass vaccination clinics held at the Manassas Park Community Center, the clinic hit what she calls “the hesitancy wall.”
“We did all the mass vaccinations for those early adopters, the ones that were ready and primed and wanted it. And then we got the approvals for the 12- to 15-year-olds, and we had the second wave of early adopters that were really excited to get this. But from here on out, I think it's really going to be about getting into those communities,” Sutter said.
Sutter said the MAP Clinic has held seven mobile clinics in Prince William and Fairfax and has fully vaccinated about 2,500 people.
This past week, the Prince William Health District set up mobile clinics at Todos Supermarket in Dumfries and at Nothern Virginia Community College in Manassas. For Rubidia Blair getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Todos was a pleasant surprise. Blair said she didn’t know the vaccines were available at the Woodbridge store until she arrived to do her grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon.
When Blair saw the team of vaccine outreach workers outside the store, she came straight in to get her shot. Blair said she had already suffered from COVID-19 last spring but was waiting to get a vaccine because she is undergoing chemotherapy and only recently received her doctor’s OK. Enduring COVID-19, she said, “was awful.”
“I had it for three weeks and I lost like 30 pounds,” she said. “I really don’t want to go through that again.”
Blair said she wasn’t sure how to go about signing up for the vaccine or how long she might have to wait to receive it. When she happened upon it by chance at Todos, she said she was relieved.
“I just want to get it. It’s so good to have it right here, right now,” Blair said.
Blair was the kind of person the COVID-19 vaccine team hoped to encounter at Todos grocery store – people who wanted the vaccine but haven’t yet had the time or the ability yet to get it. The pop-up clinic at the grocery store administered about 170 J&J shots between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, said Michael San Juan, who was overseeing the clinic.
It was the second vaccine clinic to take place at Todos since the health district began taking the vaccine on the road. About 1,000 shots of the J&J vaccine were administered during the first clinic in April, San Juan said.
Now the emphasis is on addressing hesitancy. Outreach workers answer questions about the vaccine and do their best to assure residents it’s free, safe and available to all -- regardless of immigration status, San Juan said.
“We’re happy to bring the vaccine to them and then, at the same time, we try to bring them peace of mind by answering their questions,” San Juan said.
Outreach workers at the clinic said they hear a variety of myths and misinformation about the vaccine, including that it somehow affects fertility. Among men, getting the vaccine can be perceived as a sign of weakness, one said.
There’s also hesitancy around going to a county-run or government-run clinic to get the vaccine, as some are wary about giving their names and other information to government workers, San Juan said.
“There are a lot of misconceptions. But once we take the time to educate them and answer all of their questions, they’re starting to trust us,” he added. “We just want them to understand that we’re helping them protect themselves.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
