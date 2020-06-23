Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday the state will enter Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan on July 1 due to the declining number of new daily cases and hospitalizations tied to COVID-19.
The transition means Virginians “will still be safer at home,” Northam said, adding that teleworking will remain “strongly encouraged” and face coverings “are still the right thing to do” when inside closed buildings.
But Phase 3 will come with several changes, including that:
- the cap on social gatherings will rise from 50 to 250 people;
- the capacity limit on non-essential retail and restaurants will be lifted but social distancing will still be required;
- museums, zoos, bowling alleys, amusement parks and outdoor entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity or with no more than 1,000 people with social distancing in place;
- swimming pools an open at 75% capacity with physical distancing in place;
- and fitness facilities and gyms can open, also at 75% capacity and with physical distancing in place.
Virginia will have remained in Phase 2 for three and a half weeks by July 1, a length of time the governor said will be sufficient to closely watch the state’s COVID-19 data.
Northam said the data “continues to look good” statewide.
He pointed to the state’s declining percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests, which stood at 6.4% on Tuesday, as well as declining hospitalizations as reasons why he believes the state is ready to move into Phase 3.
“It is in all of our hands as we move forward,” Northam added. “We need to continue with the hand-washing, not gather in large groups and keep social distancing.”
Northam left the door open to reversing course if the state sees new cases rise, however.
“Obviously, if we see a surge in the commonwealth and we’re going in the wrong direction, we’ll have to have that discussion,” he said.
