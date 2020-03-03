As Prince William County residents head to the polls today to pick a Democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in November, only a few local Democratic elected officials have publicly shared endorsements ahead of the Super Tuesday contest.
Most notably, Dels. Lee Carter, of Manassas, and Elizabeth Guzman, of Woodbridge, say they remain all-in for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders despite recent developments that seem aimed at consolidating Democratic support around former vice president Joe Biden. Both former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, dropped out of the race to endorse Biden.
Carter, D-50th, and Guzman, D-31st, head Sanders’ campaign in Virginia. Both appeared at a rally with Sanders in Springfield on Saturday that attracted an estimated 10,000 people, according to the Sanders campaign.
“Senator Sanders is the only one in this race who has a movement behind him that's not only capable of beating Donald Trump, but of changing the system that made Trump possible in the first place,” Carter, said in a statement Monday. Like Sanders, Carter is also a self-described democratic socialist.
“While the current president is dividing our country, Senator Sanders wants to fight for everyone regardless of the color of your skin, where you were born, the language that you speak, or who you love,” said Guzman, also in a statement.
“Senator Sanders is building a diverse coalition of voters that is energized by his message, and he not only beats Trump in the polls now, but will beat him in November when he is the nominee. Senator Bernie Sanders represents the values of the working class of this country, and Americans want to see a government that works for all, not just the 1% in Washington D.C.”
Other Virginia delegates and state senators from Prince William County have remained mostly mum on their choices in the presidential primary.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-40th, endorsed Buttigieg last month, while Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California. She suspended her campaign early on.
Neither Surovell nor Helmer have publicly made alternative choices for today’s primary.
Biden has received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, both Democrats, as well as former U.S. senator John Warner, a Republican.
Among local elected officials, Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, endorsed Biden on Monday. Prince William County School Board Chairman Babur Lateef indicated on Facebook in recent days that Biden is also his choice.
But no other school board members have publicly revealed their favorite candidates despite the board’s 6-1 Democratic majority.
Individual members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, which flipped to Democratic control for the first time in decades this year, have also remained quiet on their choices in the primary contest.
Only two members of the Dumfries Town Council made endorsements. Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood endorsed former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, while Dumfries Town Councilwoman Selonia Miles says she is supporting Elizabeth Warren.
Wood, who is African American, said he admires Bloomberg’s achievements as mayor of one of the country’s largest cities and accepts Bloomberg’s apology for the “stop-and-frisk” policy, which critics say unfairly targeted minorities.
Virginia is one of the 14 states, along with American Samoa, heading to the polls for today’s “Super Tuesday” Democratic primary.
Because Virginia is an open primary state, any registered voter can cast a ballot in today’s election.
All polling places statewide opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote.
Absentee ballots by mail must be received by the registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. All of Prince William County’s 91 polling places are open.
A state-approved photo ID is required to vote. Voters can check their registration status and find their polling place at www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal.
Fourteen candidates will appear on the ballot this Tuesday, including nine whose campaigns have been suspended.
In alphabetical order, the candidates who will appear on the ballot are:
- Michael Bennet (campaign suspended)
- Michael Bloomberg
- Joseph Biden
- Pete Buttigieg (campaign suspended)
- Cory Booker (campaign suspended)
- Julián Castro (campaign suspended)
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar (campaign suspended)
- Deval Patrick (campaign suspended)
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer (campaign suspended)
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson (campaign suspended)
- Andrew Yang (campaign suspended)
The Republican Party canceled its 2020 primary, electing to select their delegates for the presidential nominating process at a state convention in lieu of primary.
