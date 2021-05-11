Winsome Sears clinches the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, rounding out the Republican ticket

Virginia Republicans have picked their nominees for statewide offices. Former investment firm CEO Glenn Youngkin will seek the governor’s mansion, while U.S. Marine veteran and former state delegate Winsome Sears will vie to be the state’s first Black female lieutenant governor and state Del. Jason Miyares will run for attorney general.
The three came out on top of three days of complicated ballot counting that followed the Republican Party of Virginia’s “unassembled convention,” which took place on Saturday, May 8.
About 30,000 pre-registered Republican voters participated in the convention, casting ballots from 39 polling places around Virginia.
All of the ballots were taken to a hotel ballroom in Richmond, where volunteers spent much of Sunday and all day Monday and Tuesday sorting and tallying them in multiple rounds of vote-counting.
For the first time, the party used a ranked-choice voting process that eliminated the bottom vote-getters and redistributed ballots to second-choice picks until one candidate won at least 50% of the vote in each race.
The race for lieutenant governor was the last to be determined. Sears came out on top of a six-way race that included Tim Hugo, who formerly represented part of Prince William County as a state delegate in the 40th District, and Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County.
Sears, 57, was born in Jamaica and was the first Black Republican to be elected to the Virginia House of Delegates, serving one term, from 2002 to 2004.
Last year, she was the national chair of Black Americans to Re-elect the President, a group focused on helping former president Donald Trump get reelected.
While in the U.S. Marines, Sears served as an electrician and diesel mechanic. She now lives in Winchester and owns a plumbing, electrical and appliance repair business, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Sears describes herself as “unapologetically pro-life,” a supporter of Second Amendment rights and a proponent of school choice, including vouchers, which she says would give families in low-income neighborhoods more opportunity.
Her campaign posters and Facebook page features a portrait of Sears holding an assault-style rifle with the motto: "Battle tested conservative. Semper Fi."
