In case you haven't already noticed, the wind is blowing pretty hard in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park -- all of which are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.
South winds are blowing 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind advisory is in effect for the District of Columbia, portions of central, northern and southern Maryland, in central and northern Virginia and in the West Virginia panhandle.
The weather service is warning that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and that isolated tree damage and a few power outages are expected.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a tall or high-profile vehicle, and secure outdoor objects, the weather advisory says.
