The Prince William Area Agency on Aging and the Prince William Bar Association are once again sponsoring "Wills for Veterans," a program that aims to help area veterans prepare last will and testaments, powers of attorney and medical directives.
The three-part program is free for all veterans, their spouses and caregivers who live in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Barbara Diehl, with the Area Agency on Aging's Supportive Services Division, said veterans can save more than $2,000 by using the program, according to a press release.
The first session takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participants will meet in small groups for about an hour and a half. The groups will run throughout the day. Vets and their family members will receive questionnaires to take home and fill out, the release said.
During the second session on Saturday, Oct. 5, participants will return with their completed questionnaires to share information with their assigned attorneys.
During the third session on Saturday, Oct. 19, clients will meet again with their attorneys, as well as with notaries and witnesses.
After the third session, where documents will be signed, clients will be able to take home their finished, legal documents. Attendance at all three sessions is required to receive the documents, the release said.
Each session will be held at the Manassas Senior Center, 9320 Mosby St. in Manassas. Space is limited to 100 participants.
To sign up for the "Wills for Veterans" program, make reservations or ask questions, contact Diehl at 703-792-7175 or email bdiehl@pwcgov.org.
According to Diehl, the bar association's pro bono division started the program in 2015 with the Area Agency on Aging and revives the program every two years for veterans with honorable discharges.
For more information about other Area Agency on Aging programs, visit pwcgov.org/aging.
